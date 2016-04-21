Think you know a lot about Kendall Jenner? We bet you do. And yet, it's probably safe to assume that don't know this bit of personal trivia the model shared on her website this week. So, it's quiz time. What is Kendall's secret talent?
A. Ad-libbing the meaning behind her tattoos and tricking us into thinking she's serious?
B. Getting a nipple piercing without weeping because she can strategically control her pain response?
C. Being related to Gigi Hadid, which is not technically a talent, but still an interesting theory?
D. Whistling in a way that sounds distinctly like a bird call?
It's D, you guys. It's always D. Apparently, once upon a time when Caitlyn Jenner was teaching the kids to whistle, Kendall started chirping like an adorable canary.
A. Ad-libbing the meaning behind her tattoos and tricking us into thinking she's serious?
B. Getting a nipple piercing without weeping because she can strategically control her pain response?
C. Being related to Gigi Hadid, which is not technically a talent, but still an interesting theory?
D. Whistling in a way that sounds distinctly like a bird call?
It's D, you guys. It's always D. Apparently, once upon a time when Caitlyn Jenner was teaching the kids to whistle, Kendall started chirping like an adorable canary.
Advertisement