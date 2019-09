There's Now A Weed Subscription Box For Every Kind Of Stoner

In fact, the music is a huge part of Husong's plans for ClubM. Since breaking into the weed business, he says he's been inspired by how many artists and musicians credit their creativity to pot — and troubled by how embarrassed people are to admit that they partake. "It feels like most of the people that I speak to use cannabis, but they don’t want their friends or their boss to know," he says. "We want to reclaim cannabis and help people be proud to receive [it]." So part of his plan for the future is to use the playlists to expose ClubM members to independent artists and, eventually, to work with universities to make it easier for more people to study music and art.Nick Ocampo, founder of Nug Run , came at the subscription model from a different angle. With a background in food and an appreciation for craft beer and coffee, Ocampo says he came up with the idea for his company while talking about terpenes with some foodie friends."[Terpenesgive] beer its flavor, and hops are the cousin of cannabis," he explains. "What you're enjoying in a citrus-y IPA is the same type of thing that would make a lemon kush appealing."So, of course, Nug Run's defining factor is that its products are artisanal and locally sourced. For instance, Ocampo consulted a tea sommelier — a real thing that exists — for help with a sleep-themed box built around lemon-chamomile tea and indica-infused honey. And he worked with Whoopi and Maya to create a "Treat Yo Self" box aimed at women. It was packed with pampering goodies, including bath salts infused with the non-psychoactive weed compound cannabidiol (CBD), sipping cocoa, and two pre-rolled joints to enjoy with a partner. Perhaps it's no surprise that Ocampo says each box requires months of research and planning.