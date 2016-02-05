For the impatient stoners among us, it has been just over one agonizing year since Marley Natural, a Bob Marley-branded line of cannabis products, was first announced. Now, it'll finally be available starting February 6, which would have been Marley's 71st birthday.
The line offers four categories of marijuana, available in both flower and oil forms. But the actual strains on offer at any moment will depend on harvest availability. Initially, these will only be on sale in California, but will expand to other weed-legal states in 2016 and internationally in 2017.
Strains in the Marley Green category are indica/sativa hybrids meant for beginners. Marley Red strains are heavier on the CBD end (for the uninitiated, that's cannabidiol, the less famous marijuana compound) and don't have a such a strong psychoactive effect. If you're looking for more energetic sativa strains, Marley Gold has got you covered. And finally, Marley Black strains are meant for the connoisseurs out there, featuring THC-heavy strains the brand says are "appropriate for nighttime use."
Surprisingly, Marley Natural's offerings don't stop there. The brand will also offer a line of body care products that don't get you high, but do ship anywhere in the U.S. The line includes body lotion, hand cream, body salve, bar soap, body wash, lip balm, and an essential oil blend. All of these contain hemp seed oil and a mixture of lemongrass, ginger, turmeric, and cerasse.
The line offers four categories of marijuana, available in both flower and oil forms. But the actual strains on offer at any moment will depend on harvest availability. Initially, these will only be on sale in California, but will expand to other weed-legal states in 2016 and internationally in 2017.
Strains in the Marley Green category are indica/sativa hybrids meant for beginners. Marley Red strains are heavier on the CBD end (for the uninitiated, that's cannabidiol, the less famous marijuana compound) and don't have a such a strong psychoactive effect. If you're looking for more energetic sativa strains, Marley Gold has got you covered. And finally, Marley Black strains are meant for the connoisseurs out there, featuring THC-heavy strains the brand says are "appropriate for nighttime use."
Surprisingly, Marley Natural's offerings don't stop there. The brand will also offer a line of body care products that don't get you high, but do ship anywhere in the U.S. The line includes body lotion, hand cream, body salve, bar soap, body wash, lip balm, and an essential oil blend. All of these contain hemp seed oil and a mixture of lemongrass, ginger, turmeric, and cerasse.
And if you're in the market for some beautiful, black walnut accessories, Marley Natural has you covered there, too. Along with things like bubblers and grinders, the collection also offers prep trays and storage devices.
While the company has taken a little criticism for so clearly profiting off of the Marley name, Marley's daughter, Cedella, is acting as a spokesperson for the brand. "We are fortunate to be living during a promising time of positive change, especially with regard to cannabis and how people understand it," she said in a press release. "My dad would be so happy to see so many people appreciating the natural, healing power of the herb."
While the company has taken a little criticism for so clearly profiting off of the Marley name, Marley's daughter, Cedella, is acting as a spokesperson for the brand. "We are fortunate to be living during a promising time of positive change, especially with regard to cannabis and how people understand it," she said in a press release. "My dad would be so happy to see so many people appreciating the natural, healing power of the herb."
Advertisement