This Travel App Is Better Than The Window Seat

How many times have you been on a plane and wondered exactly which town or city you're gazing at down below? Well now, there's an app to help with that.
According to Travel + Leisure, Flyover Country uses maps and information from geological and paleontological databases to identify the landscape passing beneath a plane and offer up additional information.
Users plot their course with Flyover Country and their phone’s GPS provides their current location and altitude to pinpoint exactly where they are. The app uses cached maps and Wikipedia articles to generate in-depth information about the locations below. That means you don't have to purchase in-flight Wi-Fi to use Flyover Country.
And the app isn't just made for when you're traveling 35,000 feet in the air. Travelers can use the Flyover Country app on road trips or hikes, too.
Travel + Leisure reports that the Flyover Country team hopes to add meteorological and astronomy facts to provide even more information for users during evening flights and cloudy days.
Flyover Country is available for a free download from Google Play and the App Store.
