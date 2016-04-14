Kristin Cavallari & Heidi Montag Bond On Twitter

Be afraid, Lauren Conrad. Be very afraid.
The former reality star's two most notable frenemies from Laguna Beach and The Hills seem to have formed an alliance. Yesterday, Kristin Cavallari and Heidi Montag treated the internet to a mutual love-fest on social media. Yes, we're a little scared.
Montag started it all by tweeting a photo of herself holding a copy of Cavallari's new book, Balancing in Heels.
"So great for tips in life," she gushed.
K-Cav tweeted her gratitude, responding with "love you."
We can just picture Speidi in their book club now.
