It’s been awhile since Lauren Conrad was the heroine of The Hills. Now she’s been cast in a different role, as the villain in a bizarre lawsuit involving pictures of dogs surfing.
Incredible Features Inc, a news agency, alleges in a lawsuit that the former Laguna Beach actress posted two pics of paddling pups without proper permission.
The photos, which are indeed adorable, have since been deleted, but TMZ has a screenshot of the relevant image. (We can't post them, because...well, you know.)
"In the dog eat dog world of online content...Lauren Conrad, a sophisticated website operator, is cognizant of the value of high-quality photography," IFI alleges in their complaint.
Though some might say that Conrad’s site is a blog and therefore not profitable, IFI says that her posts constitute a "commercial enterprise through which Conrad shills her Kohl's clothing line amongst other things."
While we’re not sure whether or not they’re barking up the wrong tree, LC surely feels like she’s been put in the legal doghouse. Then again, this could simply be the case of a small enterprise chasing its own tail. Unless a judge finds IFI’s claims barking mad, each dog will have its day in court.
