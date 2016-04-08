Kristin Cavallari Tans & Pumps Breast Milk Because Being A Mom Means Multitasking

You can take the girl outta Laguna Beach, but you can't take Laguna Beach outta the girl.
Kristin Cavallari, Laguna Beach alum, mother, and now most recently author, posted a picture that proves summertime is around the corner, and that being a mom is a job with no days off.
The mother of three's poolside checklist? Towels, bathing suits, and... breast pumps? Yep.
"#DutyCalls" as Cavallari put it. Why not make the most of her time, and do a little multitasking while the kids romp around the pool? That's some time management.
She and husband Jay Cutler recently had their third child together, daughter Saylor James, in November of 2015. The two also have Jaxon Wyatt, almost 2, and Camden Jack, 3. Cavallari married the NFL player in 2013, and she was recently on tour promoting her new book. But, she still clearly finds time to keep up with her Cali girl hobbies, like tanning, while balancing them with her new mommy duties.
