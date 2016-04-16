15 Beauty Insiders You NEED To Follow On Snapchat

Instagram may be your current go-to for beauty inspo, but Snapchat is quickly taking its place as the industry's app du jour. With Snapchat, you can stay up-to-date on beauty events, launches, tips, and tricks in real-time. No #latergram or #flashbackfriday necessary, because anything you post on your Snapchat story disappears after 24 hours.
We like to think of Snapchat as daily beauty vlogging in app form, making it a nice alternative to our heavily curated Instagram feeds. "It's authentic — [it's] the intimate parts of my life, the daily chaos that goes into my business," says Huda Kattan, blogger and beauty mogul. "I end every night scrolling on Snapchat, I want to see what everyone in the world is doing...[And] Snapchat is something I use...to [find] products."
But those of you who use Snapchat already probably know that the interface isn't really conducive to discovering new people and brands to follow. That's why we decided to round up the 15 best beauty accounts, ahead. Add them by username or Snapcode (just whip out the app and take a snap of each slide to auto-add a user) and let the beauty stalking begin!
We like to think of Snapchat as daily beauty vlogging in app form, making it a nice alternative to our heavily curated Instagram feeds. "It's authentic — [it's] the intimate parts of my life, the daily chaos that goes into my business," says Huda Kattan, blogger and beauty mogul. "I end every night scrolling on Snapchat, I want to see what everyone in the world is doing...[And] Snapchat is something I use...to [find] products."
But those of you who use Snapchat already probably know that the interface isn't really conducive to discovering new people and brands to follow. That's why we decided to round up the 15 best beauty accounts, ahead. Add them by username or Snapcode (just whip out the app and take a snap of each slide to auto-add a user) and let the beauty stalking begin!