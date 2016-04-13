Vanessa Hudgens is excited — like, really excited — for Coachella this year. She's got her hair look down, and she just took to Instagram to reveal her incredibly meticulous manicure. And, boy, what a manicure it is. Stiletto tips! Matte, stone-gray color! Swarovski crystals! Even glittery pot leaves. There is truly no nail trend left behind on this one.
The entire process took place at the Beverly Hills salon Laqué Nail Bar and required three hours and $190, according to People. (Compared to the $25,000 manicure you can get down the road in Newport Beach, this actually seems pretty reasonable.) Laqué owner Marina Torosian was responsible for the hand-painted designs.
If you're looking to re-create this labor-intensive mani, People reports that the polish color is OPI gel color Ice-Bergers & Fries, with a matte Laqué gel topcoat. When it comes to sketching on the golden pot leaves by hand, may the festival gods be with you.
Want to know how the rest of the 1% does beauty? We've got you covered right here.
