Kate Moss & Naomi Campbell Team Up For A Great Cause

When you think of the term "supermodel," Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell are likely two of the first names to spring to mind. Never mind that there's a new generation of social media stars growing, the originals (who are now mentoring the next wave) are still at the top, with British Vogue covers and pricey coffee table books commemorating their remarkable careers — and that's just in the last month. Back in 1996, Moss and Campbell posed together for Fashion Targets Breast Cancer's U.K. launch. Now, 20 years later, the legendary duo has come together once again in honor of the organization's anniversary — photographed by none other than their long-time collaborator and friend Mario Testino.
Ralph Lauren founded Fashion Targets Breast Cancer in 1994, following the passing of one of his close friends to the disease. Two years later, the organization made its way to the U.K. (with a Patrick Demarchelier-shot campaign). Now, Moss and Campbell have returned to front its latest advertorial, modeling an exclusive range of T-shirts you can find at select stores including Marks & Spencer, River Island, and Topshop. Over the next six weeks, a minimum of 30% of the price of these items will be donated to Breast Cancer Now, the U.K.'s largest breast cancer charity.
Campbell reflected on how she's seen the organization grow since she modeled for its inaugural campaign: "For the last 20 years, Fashion Targets Breast Cancer has united us all — scientists, models, designers, mothers, photographers, retailers — as a powerful force against the disease," she said in a statement on the organization's website. "That’s two decades of incredible support for cutting-edge breast cancer research and it’s vital that we don’t stop now."
Since the two supermodels' first involvement with the organization, Fashion Targets Breast Cancer has raised 14 million British pounds — almost $20 million — for Breast Cancer. Its target is that by 2050 women no longer die from breast cancer.
