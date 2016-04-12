When you think of the term 'supermodel' – and we don't mean the new generation of social media supers: Kendall, Gigi, et al, we mean the originals – Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell probably spring to mind. Though 42 and 45 respectively, the OG fashion duo are still at the top of their A-game with Kate covering the latest issue of British Vogue for May and Naomi releasing a coffee table book, priced at a measly £1250, which celebrates her remarkable career with stunning images and exclusive autobiographical text.



Now, the pair of best pals, who have worked together countless times before – who doesn't remember their surprise stint on Gogglebox?! – have come together again in honour of the 20th anniversary of Fashion Targets Breast Cancer in the UK, with a campaign shot by long-time collaborator and friend Mario Testino.



Since the two supermodels' first involvement with the campaign in 1996 for its launch, Fashion Targets Breast Cancer has raised £14 million for Breast Cancer Now’s vital research. The latest images unveiled today across UK billboards, show Kate and Naomi wearing the exclusive range, available now at stores including Marks & Spencer, River Island and Topshop. Every item in the range carries a minimum 30% donation towards Breast Cancer Now’s research, throughout the six-week campaign.



Naomi said of the campaign: “I never could have expected back in 1996 that I would go on to experience first-hand the harrowing effect this disease can have on individuals, families and loved ones. For the last twenty years, Fashion Targets Breast Cancer has united us all – scientists, models, designers, mothers, photographers, retailers – as a powerful force against the disease. That’s two decades of incredible support for cutting-edge breast cancer research and it’s vital that we don’t stop now. With 2016’s campaign, I’m honoured to stand with people across the UK, united in our belief that, together, we will win this fight.”



Money raised by Fashion Targets Breast Cancer will be donated directly to Breast Cancer Now, the UK’s largest breast cancer charity, striving to reach its target that, by 2050, no woman will die from breast cancer, a goal that we whole-heartedly support.

