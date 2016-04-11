This Actress Wore Forever 21 On The Red Carpet At The MTV Movie Awards

We've grown quite accustomed to seeing a parade of couture and fresh-off-the-runway RTW pieces populating red carpets. But sometimes, a refreshingly more affordable piece crops up on the step-and-repeat. At the 2016 MTV Movie Awards, actress and model Nargis Fakhri paired a bodysuit from one of our go-to fast-fashion spots, Forever 21, with her sheer paneled Jonathan Simkhai skirt.
The sexy black top is rife with interesting detailing. There's a halter neckline, for starters. And while its front isn't exactly business-appropriate, this is an MTV awards show, where more conversation-starting sartorial fare tends to be trotted out. But the party is definitely in the back on this number: There's lots of skin bared, with just three slim straps holding everything up.
Fakhri, an actress and model (she's a former America's Next Top Model contestant) was most recently seen in Spy. She was a nominee at this year's MTV Movie Awards in the "Best Fight" category for her scuffle with Melissa McCarthy's character in Spy. Alas, a tiff from Deadpool beat Fakhri and McCarthy's on-screen fight (which almost left Fakhri with a broken hand).
We've seen gently priced labels like H&M make cameos on the red carpet; Vanessa Hudgens donned its Conscious Collection to this year's Vanity Fair Oscars party (and we've seen the fast-fashion retailer's designs at the main event in seasons past). But this bodysuit is a bona fide steal as far as step-and-repeat getups are concerned. It's a mere $17.90 — and it's not sold out (yet).
The sexy black top is rife with interesting detailing. There's a halter neckline, for starters. And while its front isn't exactly business-appropriate, this is an MTV awards show, where more conversation-starting sartorial fare tends to be trotted out. But the party is definitely in the back on this number: There's lots of skin bared, with just three slim straps holding everything up.
Fakhri, an actress and model (she's a former America's Next Top Model contestant) was most recently seen in Spy. She was a nominee at this year's MTV Movie Awards in the "Best Fight" category for her scuffle with Melissa McCarthy's character in Spy. Alas, a tiff from Deadpool beat Fakhri and McCarthy's on-screen fight (which almost left Fakhri with a broken hand).
We've seen gently priced labels like H&M make cameos on the red carpet; Vanessa Hudgens donned its Conscious Collection to this year's Vanity Fair Oscars party (and we've seen the fast-fashion retailer's designs at the main event in seasons past). But this bodysuit is a bona fide steal as far as step-and-repeat getups are concerned. It's a mere $17.90 — and it's not sold out (yet).
Advertisement