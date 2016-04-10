Gigi Hadid Says Zayn Is A Natural Model

Attention Zigi fans: Gig Hadid might have loved that Vogue photo shoot with Zayn Malik even more than you did.
On the red carpet for the MTV Movie Awards, Hadid was asked about the couple's steamy shoot in Europe and she couldn't help but gush about her boyfriend, Zayn Malik.
"[Zayn] is a very good model. He's so naturally good looking," Hadid told E! News. "The problem is he can do anything; he can change his hair color a million times and looks great. He doesn't need much help."
She went on to talk about the Vogue shoot and how much fun she had working with her BF.
"I wish I could be on set with him every day. It doesn't feel like work when he's there," she said. "It was really fun. We had the best time. It was an adventure to go where we shot it."
So, does that mean that we can expect more Zigi projects in the near future? Not so fast!
Hadid admitted that she loved working with Malik for the "Pillowtalk" music video, but shot down any more cameos.
"We got one done. I think it's important for artists to change creativity throughout each music video. Maybe in a couple of years," she said.
Guess we'll just have to get our Zigi fix from Instagram posts for now.
