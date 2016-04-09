Kerry Washington is more than a phenomenal actress. She's also a trained dancer. In an interview on The Tonight Show, she revealed the famous substitute teacher who taught her many dope moves.
The Scandal actress says she initially joined dance to munch on the tasty after-class treats, but she grew to love the art form and her teacher, Larry Maldonado. She also had an affinity for an awesome substitute teacher named Jennifer.
Washington talked about how this Jennifer would sometimes teach the awesome kids. Then, she moved to Los Angeles to join a show called...In Living Color. Your eyes have not deceived you. Jennifer Lopez, the fly girl herself, taught Kerry Washington how to shake her caboose.
"I learned to dance from J.Lo," Washington exclaims as Fallon screams, a response we all had in that moment. "It was like meant to be that I would be famous," Washington said in a nasally White Chicks voice. So, Jenny from the block taught Olivia Pope how to groove. Now that's groovy!
Even though she no longer dances outside of her home, Kerry revealed that her whole family (like ours) are currently grooving to Rihanna's "Work." And Washington probably has killer moves, thanks to one Jennifer Lopez. We must now, and forever, refer to her as Kerry from the block.
