Andrew may not be able to walk, but he can still verbally torment Olivia. He calls her a slut, and his words echo Tom's (Brian Letscher) designation of Olivia as "Helen of Troy," hearkening back to the West Angola plotline. Andrew is responsible for Olivia's kidnapping, and Fitz (Tony Goldwyn) went to war with West Angola because of it — even though many top White House officials agreed that saving Olivia wasn't worth the risk.It's clear that Andrew doesn't regret what he put Olivia through, but there's also a more personal issue at hand. Earlier in the episode, Andrew attempted to reconnect with Mellie in the hospital, asking her if she was disgusted by him. She blames Andrew for "choosing" Fitz by remaining vice president, instead of pursuing a relationship with her. But the reason he did so was because of what Olivia said to him about the affair, before the kidnapping took place.Andrew's statements are horrible — and extremely triggering for Olivia — but Scandal makes it clear where they're coming from. Andrew still feels Olivia had no right to lecture him about his relationship with Mellie, given her history with Fitz. Plus, his connection with Mellie was hardly a fling — he saved her life when she attempted suicide after being raped.Of course, there's also the question of whether Olivia was triggered by Andrew's statements, or whether she went to the bunker with the intention of killing him. I lean toward the former, but my colleague, Rebecca Smith, suggests that this was actually premeditated murder. Over at Entertainment Weekly, meanwhile, Amanda Bell suggests that Olivia "has her fight or flight response reawakened" by Andrew's statements, which leads to her striking him with the chair.