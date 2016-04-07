Ever dreamt of spending on a designer leather bag — or traveling Italy to do so — and talked yourself out of it because of, well, financial responsibility? Us, too. But, we may have just found the answer to our problems: We recently stumbled upon Armadio, a new online marketplace that gives shoppers direct access to the finest Italian artisans and workshops. Here, quality leather shoes, bags, and clothing are in high supply. The store essentially acts as a distribution channel for the designs you'd typically only be able to find by walking the streets of Italia yourself.
Plus, the pieces — which are made by the same craftsmen who produce items for Gucci, Prada, and Chanel — are sold for about 70% off of the expected retail price, and all come with a photo and story about the person who actually made them. It may sound too good to be true, but we swear that it isn't. Click on to see our favorite picks from the e-tailer — but, shhh, let's keep this our little fashion secret.
