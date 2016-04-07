Gigi Hadid Has Been Wearing This New Denim Brand Constantly

You may not know the label Parker Smith just yet, but thanks to Gigi Hadid, the name has popped up on our radar quite a few times lately. It's no secret that the model loves her denim. While she's constantly switching up the brands and silhouettes in her roster, Parker Smith is one label that has come up repeatedly in the past few months of #OOTDs — a whopping five times, to be precise.
Founded in 2014, the premium denim brand calls Los Angeles home; that's where all of its production and manufacturing is based. Parker Smith's main selling point is a commitment to fit: the brand even offers a guide to ensure its signature silhouettes are comfortable on a range of figures. In the past few years, it's developed quite the fan base in its hometown: Beyond Gigi, Parker Smith has been spotted on Alessandra Ambrosio, Brittany Snow, Lupita Nyong'o...the list goes on.
This type of celebrity spotting can be huge for a business — as Parker Smith is well aware of. "Having Gigi wear our jeans has increased our brand exposure dramatically," Mary Ellen Moschetti, the brand's CEO, told Refinery29. On top of simply having (many) more people getting acquainted with the label's name, Moschetti says that she's seen an actual impact on merch moving out the door with every Hadid #OOTD. "Each time she wears our jeans, we see a spike in sales and get more action on our website and Instagram," Moschetti notes — something that's especially valuable for a new brand breaking into the premium denim market.
Meanwhile, the company is in expansion mode: Just this week, Parker Smith announced a plus-size range. Given the high-influence stamps of approval it's gotten from Hollywood, you'll likely be seeing even more of the brand's jeans from now on. Ahead, check out three of Gigi's preferred styles (and four Hadid-sanctioned outfit ideas).
