Last night’s episode of The Walking Dead, the finale of season six, disappointed a lot of people in a lot of ways.
It was long (90 minutes), featured a more complicated series of traps and moves than The Dark Knight or a Rube Goldberg machine, and ended on a cliffhanger that had fans howling.
Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan made an amazing entrance full of menace and humor. Then he did the unthinkable and killed…someone. The camera goes first person, the character is killed, and nobody knows who. And the list of people in the dark includes the eventual victim, according to a Hollywood Reporter interview with executive producer Greg Nicotero.
“We have not filmed it yet and I don't know if the person knows yet or not,” Nicotero tells THR. “Knowing the fact that any death changes our characters and changes our people in a very dramatic way, what's exciting about season seven is how a death — any death — changes people and propels us into a different direction.”
Check out the rest of the interview for Nicotero’s insights into how Negan will change the group dynamics and what’s to come for Rick and the Rickettes.
It was long (90 minutes), featured a more complicated series of traps and moves than The Dark Knight or a Rube Goldberg machine, and ended on a cliffhanger that had fans howling.
Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan made an amazing entrance full of menace and humor. Then he did the unthinkable and killed…someone. The camera goes first person, the character is killed, and nobody knows who. And the list of people in the dark includes the eventual victim, according to a Hollywood Reporter interview with executive producer Greg Nicotero.
“We have not filmed it yet and I don't know if the person knows yet or not,” Nicotero tells THR. “Knowing the fact that any death changes our characters and changes our people in a very dramatic way, what's exciting about season seven is how a death — any death — changes people and propels us into a different direction.”
Check out the rest of the interview for Nicotero’s insights into how Negan will change the group dynamics and what’s to come for Rick and the Rickettes.
Advertisement