Pharrell Williams Has Not Aged In 13 Years

You've probably heard the age-old adage, "Black don't crack." It's the notion that Black men and women, including myself, have the ability to age gracefully, flawlessly, and with close to no effort — aside from the help of a little cocoa butter every now and then. (And, though we're not fans of stereotyping and broad generalizations, this cliché does appear to be rooted in some truth.)
There's one celebrity who's taken the theory and come to embody it through and through. And that mystical being is none other than Pharrell Williams.
The multi-hyphenated star has proven to be a veritable fountain of youth since coming on the scene over 13 years ago. Today happens to be Williams' birthday — and though his birth certificate indicates that he's 43 years young, his youthful visage may tell you otherwise.
To celebrate, we've decided to provide visual proof of his never-changing beauty. Click through for a timeline of his looks — but unlike Hilary Duff and Kylie Jenner, whose beauty evolutions we've documented in the past, he's not a style chameleon. In fact, the pics might conjure up déjà vu feels. As in: Wait, isn't this the same Pharrell I just saw two slides ago? Yes, yes it is. Maybe he's born with it — maybe it's melanin.
