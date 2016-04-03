The Incredible, True Story Of The Guy In This Taylor Swift Disney Instagram

Taylor Swift recently hit Disneyland with her close pal, model Lily Aldridge (along with Aldridge's daughter, the adorably named Dixie Pearl; and husband, Kings of Leon's Caleb Followill). Sounds like a super-fun day, right?
Apparently not if you're in the second row on the Cars ride.
Swift shared this photo on her Instagram with the caption "Disney with the girls." Fans immediately posted comments wondering what was up with the stone-faced hero.
"The body guard in the back seat is like I don't care this is boring." — it._madi
"IS THAT the body guard?? 😂" — aidandeaves
Who is that low-key at Disneyland? We need to know more about the man sitting, expressionless, behind the screaming singer and Victoria's Secret model with his sunglasses and earpiece on. Anyone would think he was just sitting on his sofa at home and not a super-fast ride, but we guess it's good that a bodyguard doesn't scare easily.
Swift was wrapping up a busy week that also included a surprise appearance as a presenter at the GLAAD Media Awards, presenting the Stephen F. Kolzak Award to Ruby Rose. She also starred in an ad for Apple, where she ate shit on a treadmill like a champ.
