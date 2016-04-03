The GLAAD Media Awards can be counted on for quotable speeches and one or two great celebrity appearances. This year's kudos fest, held Saturday night at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, outdid itself. You want A-list LGBTQ allies? Presenters Taylor Swift and Zendaya, and Vanguard Award recipient Demi Lovato should do the trick (and Demi's Nick Jonas dick joke went above and beyond).
Looking for a who's who of trans trailblazers? Caitlyn Jenner was just one of many. How about a coming-out moment? Lilly Wachowski made her first appearance since she was all but forced out as transgender last month by tabloid speculation — an event she chose to celebrate as she accepted the Outstanding Drama Series Award for Sense8.
Click through for those and other highlights of the night with honorees Queen Latifah, Ruby Rose, and more. The whole show will be broadcast on Monday night on Logo at 10 p.m. EDT.
