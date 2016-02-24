Crank up the heat and grab a sweater. Demi Lovato's got a new music video out, and it's guaranteed to give you chills.
Lovato opts for a snowy landscape for "Stone Cold," her new breakup anthem that picks up where Adele and Robyn left off. The song is raw and emotional, and the video is even more so, thanks to the pop star's commitment to belting out the lyrics while sitting, fully clothed, in a bathtub filled with water. For her sake, we hope it was heated. Can we get a guarantee that no cashmere sweaters were harmed during filming?
It all culminates with Lovato delivering some serious powerhouse vocals on a snowy mountain. Pretty sure she nicked a few I'm-singing-my-guts-out dance moves from Boyz II Men, but it works. Consider us impressed. Now, somebody get that girl a space heater.
