Update: Blake Shelton Defends Gwen Stefani's Pregnancy Prank

Update: Gwen Stefani has been facing criticism for her April Fools' Day pregnancy prank, and her boyfriend Blake Shelton has come to her defense. Though some said that even a brief fake pregnancy is insensitive to those who have fertility trouble or who can't conceive, Shelton told a Twitter user who asked how he felt about the prank's critics: "I ignore self appointed do gooders who bitch and moan on social media. Try it. The world gets WAY better."
This story was originally published on April 1 at 12:45 p.m.
According to her Instagram feed, Gwen Stefani is pregnant with a baby girl. According to our powers of logic and reasoning, she's just screwing with us.
It's not completely out of the realm of possibility that the pop star and boyfriend Blake Shelton might be expecting a little lady, whom they'd undoubtedly dress in camo onesies and name Dusty Dixie Rasta. It's just that, well, it's April Fools' Day, and our birthday isn't March 31, 2016.
Here's the sonogram Stefani posted.
Stefani's little prank may have been well-played, but not everyone appreciated it. Some fans are complaining that her faux pregnancy is insensitive to women with fertility issues.
A sample comment: "This is really insensitive if it's an April Fools' joke @gwenstefani. Many people struggle with infertility and pregnancy is not a joke."
And then there's this: "Congratulations. Life is a miracle."
Looks like Gwen's got some explaining to do.
