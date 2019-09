Update: Blake Shelton Defends Gwen Stefani's Pregnancy Prank

Gwen Stefani has been facing criticism for her April Fools' Day pregnancy prank, and her boyfriend Blake Shelton has come to her defense. Though some said that even a brief fake pregnancy is insensitive to those who have fertility trouble or who can't conceive, Shelton told a Twitter user who asked how he felt about the prank's critics: "I ignore self appointed do gooders who bitch and moan on social media. Try it. The world gets WAY better."