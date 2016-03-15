Your new single, “Make Me Like You,” suggests that you’re blindsided by falling in love again. Did you resist it?

"I think that when you go through what I went through, or what I’m still going through, you think you’re hopeless. You don’t know what’s going to happen. You panic. It was a really super-unexpected gift to find a friend, somebody who happened to be going through the exact same thing as me, literally mirroring my experience. I don’t think it’s an accident that that happened. It saved me."



Naming the bar in your video "Blake’s" after your boyfriend is pretty cute. Was that a surprise gesture to him?

"We came up with a bunch of ideas that people who are true fans would be able to pick up on — there was a license plate that had some [Orange County] references, my hairdresser was in it. And [Blake’s] was just one of the things that became a talking point, which was one of the intentions. And it was cute."



You and Blake work together on The Voice. You collaborated on a song on his new album. Are you starting to influence each other musically?

"I didn’t have any kind of musical direction for this album. Every song was written around emotions. Of course [our relationship] was an influence. Musically, no. Every song was written purely out of whatever my heart was going through at that moment. And we would create whatever music we needed to support that. There was no, 'I want to make a reggae song or a hip-hop song.' It was all about, how do I get this out? How do I capture it? And how does it make me feel better?"