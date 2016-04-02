When my plethora of lipsticks and gossamer falsies are finally in place after a good organizing session, it's like slipping in the final piece of a 1,000-piece puzzle. The process is relaxing, even addicting — though mostly, it's time-consuming and a little frustrating. In the end, though, seeing my makeup laid out by color, shape, and type always feels (and looks) incredible. There just has to be an easier way to get there.
To help solve our beauty puzzle, we tapped six influencers with followers in the millions — and makeup collections to match — to give us a little guidance. When your job is to try out every new mascara that hits the market, you have to have some sort of magic filing system, right? Ahead, social media stars share their go-to makeup-storage devices. Get ready, because you're going to want to snag these, ASAP.
To help solve our beauty puzzle, we tapped six influencers with followers in the millions — and makeup collections to match — to give us a little guidance. When your job is to try out every new mascara that hits the market, you have to have some sort of magic filing system, right? Ahead, social media stars share their go-to makeup-storage devices. Get ready, because you're going to want to snag these, ASAP.