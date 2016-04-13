Which Spring Trend Is Right For YOU?

Sifting through this spring's many beauty trends is no easy task. The runways offer up inspiration ranging from the bold (Glitter! Blue eye makeup! Spider lashes!) all the way to the demure (glowing no-makeup makeup, pale-pink washes of color, brushed-up brows), plus everything in-between.
While we wouldn't be opposed to giving each and every one a go — we are beauty-obsessed, after all — there are better ways to decide which is right for you. You guessed it: We're consulting the stars. Whether you're a hardcore zodiac devotee, or just like reading your star forecast for fun, now is the perfect time to hit up the planets for advice on your look.
"Jupiter moves only once a year and will reveal where we might want to take a risk and try something different," Ophira Edut, one half of R29's resident experts the AstroTwins tells us. "It can really show where you may want to come out of your shell or comfort zone and do something a little bit different." To help you find the right look, the AstroTwins used the placement of Jupiter to assign each zodiac sign one of our favorite 12 spring trends. This will be especially beneficial to keep in mind around May 9, but will continue until the beginning of fall, Edut says.
Of course, we wouldn't leave you hanging on the actual execution. Celeb makeup artist Fiona Stiles took a break from clients like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Gabrielle Union, and Nikki Reed to give each sign guidance for pulling off these trends in real life, including the products and tips you'll need to seamlessly implement them.
Our prediction: You're going to love experimenting with your sign's new spring look.
