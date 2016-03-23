The best tech devices are ones that make some part of your day easier, whether it’s prepping dinner, staying in shape, or just catching the morning news.



And luckily, more and more smart products are doing just that. They connect to your phone, so you can operate them without getting out of bed or jumping off the couch. That gives you more time to focus on work that needs to get done or, just as importantly, snag a few more minutes of rest and relaxation.



Want to wake up to the smell of freshly brewed coffee, or finally stop losing your keys? Order extra toilet paper at the press of button or track how much water you've had to drink? There are devices that make all of this possible with no more effort on your part than setting up an accompanying app.



We’ve rounded up the top gear that will help streamline your day from start to finish. After a week, we bet you’ll wonder how you ever lived without them.