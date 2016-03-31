Chloë Grace Moretz, feminist hero, needed a kickass mansion in which to kick back and watch herself in Kick-Ass.
The 19-year-old actress doesn’t feel the need for a squad, but her new mansion could certainly house one. Moretz, who unforgettably starred in Korean SNL, plunked down a cool $3.4 million for a home, her first, in Studio City, CA. Her five-bed, six-bath has been described as a “starter home,” but that’s only true in an extremely technical sense.
$3.4 million gets you 5,592-square feet worth of Spanish estate in a cul-de-sac with a two-story entry and a gourmet kitchen. The master suite has a sitting room, a fireplace, two walk-in closets, and a huge master bathroom. That suite literally sounds like a house in and of itself.
Moretz will be able to rehearse scenes for her upcoming role in The Little Mermaid in the outside area. The backyard includes a pool, spa, and waterfall, as well as a structure that would be perfect for watching dailies.
It also looks like the perfect place at which to stage the types of parties featured in Neighbors 2, another film in which she’s starring.
As long as she stays away from Twitter feuding with Kim Kardashian, this place should be a paradise.
