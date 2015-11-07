A live-action Little Mermaid reboot is happening — and Chloë Grace Moretz has just signed on in the lead role.
This 3D version has been in the works for some time. Sofia Coppola was originally attached to the project, but left earlier this year due to “creative differences.” Moretz was apparently being considered for the role before Coppola left. Variety hints that the studio’s push for a bankable star, like Moretz, may have been what prompted the director to leave. Another talent associated with the new project is Richard Curtis, who's in talks to pen the script, but hasn’t yet been confirmed. Curtis is best known for sentimental rom-coms, like Love, Actually and Notting Hill. If he’s confirmed for the project, get ready for some witty one-liners, awkward heroines, and at least one heartfelt speech.
Word isn’t out yet on whether the new adaption will follow the storyline set by Disney in its 1989 animated version or whether it will hew closer to the original, which is a much darker story by Hans Christian Andersen. Honestly, we can't help but hope that the studio chooses the latter, which literally contains a scene where the humanized mermaid stands over her sleeping prince and his new wife with a knife. We’re pretty sure Moretz, who was a great dark heroine as the titular role of the Carrie reboot, could make it work.
