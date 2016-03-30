If you're wondering whether Harry Potter fervor is ever going to die down, we have what we believe is a very solid prediction: No, it is not. Ever. Particularly when there are so many ways to reinvent the series anew — like, for example, with illustrations. Bloomsbury and Scholastic have banded together to create an illustrated edition of the second book in the beloved series, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.
BuzzFeed exclusively released the first images from the tome online today. Spoiler: They are seriously excellent.
The artwork was created by award-winning illustrator Jim Kay, who was also responsible for the gorgeous pages of last year's illustrated Sorcerer's Stone edition. "Seeing Jim Kay’s illustrations moved me profoundly,” J.K. Rowling told BuzzFeed. "I love his interpretation of Harry Potter’s world, and feel honoured and grateful that he has lent his talents to it.”
The new edition, which includes 115 color drawings, is reportedly being released on October 4. See more illustrations from the upcoming book over on BuzzFeed.
BuzzFeed exclusively released the first images from the tome online today. Spoiler: They are seriously excellent.
The artwork was created by award-winning illustrator Jim Kay, who was also responsible for the gorgeous pages of last year's illustrated Sorcerer's Stone edition. "Seeing Jim Kay’s illustrations moved me profoundly,” J.K. Rowling told BuzzFeed. "I love his interpretation of Harry Potter’s world, and feel honoured and grateful that he has lent his talents to it.”
The new edition, which includes 115 color drawings, is reportedly being released on October 4. See more illustrations from the upcoming book over on BuzzFeed.
Advertisement