Zayn Malik Releases New Music Video (But Gigi's Not In It)

A Zayn Malik music video without a leading lady? We didn't think it was possible.
The former One Directioner released the video for the annoyingly spelled "BeFoUr" last night. It's a far cry from his videos for "Pillowtalk," which featured a makeout session with real-life girlfriend Gigi Hadid, and "iTs YoU," co-starring Nicola Peltz. I guess Malik just needed to hang out with his buds for a change.
"BeFoUR" sees the British singer hanging out with a crew of London millennials. They're the kind of kids who hang out in boxing gyms, set cars on fire for fun, and work in pubs. After some serious smooching with Gigi, the only action Malik sees here is a trip to the barber shop. Then it's out to get some fries.
Watch the video below. The song has a nice hook, and Zayn's pals certainly look cool. But do you miss Gigi?
