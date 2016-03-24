Jessica Biel Hilariously Denies Pregnancy Rumors

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's son Silas doesn't turn 1 until April 11, but some people are already clamoring for baby number two. During her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing today, the actress was quick to shut down pregnancy rumors.
"I don’t even know what to say about these things," Biel told DeGeneres. "I feel like, I thought I was doing good with my yoga practice. I thought I was in the gym but, no, I have a gut apparently."
Way to go, folks. You've body-shamed one of the most beautiful women on the planet.
Biel also spoke about her and Silas' love of Timberlake's music.
"I listen to his music probably more than I should," she shared. "It's maybe, slightly creepy?... I love his music. I am literally probably his number one fan. And Silas loves his music. I want him to hear it a lot. We listen to it in the car a lot."
Silas, who also digs Erykah Badu, even jammed to his daddy in utero.
"I went to probably 40, 50 concerts when I was pregnant," Biel said. "I stood there and the music was just slamming. I actually thought, I'm going to damage this child."
"I don’t even know what to say about these things," Biel told DeGeneres. "I feel like, I thought I was doing good with my yoga practice. I thought I was in the gym but, no, I have a gut apparently."
Way to go, folks. You've body-shamed one of the most beautiful women on the planet.
Biel also spoke about her and Silas' love of Timberlake's music.
"I listen to his music probably more than I should," she shared. "It's maybe, slightly creepy?... I love his music. I am literally probably his number one fan. And Silas loves his music. I want him to hear it a lot. We listen to it in the car a lot."
Silas, who also digs Erykah Badu, even jammed to his daddy in utero.
"I went to probably 40, 50 concerts when I was pregnant," Biel said. "I stood there and the music was just slamming. I actually thought, I'm going to damage this child."
Nothing wrong with a little rocking of the body.
Watch the interview, below.
Watch the interview, below.
Advertisement