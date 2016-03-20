It's been a little more than three years since Justin Timberlake released his classic album, The 20/20 Experience, and his fans are eager for new tunes. He hasn't verbally confirmed that new music's on the horizon, but some Instagram photos he just posted may confirm what we're all hoping is true.
Timberlake and his longtime collaborator, Pharrell Williams, were vibing in the studio, according to the singer's latest Instagram post. The duo has brought us hits like "Rock Your Body," so seeing them in a studio together has to mean something, right?
There's also another visual cue in Timberlake's photos. He posted a visual tribute to producer Timbaland a week ago. The Instagram love makes sense, since the two have created some classic music together, including "SexyBack" and "Suit & Tie."
BuzzFeed pointed out that Timberlake's also in the studio in these photos — and they also feature the same blue filter he deployed for the Williams photo.
Maybe this is all part of the 35-year-old's creative process or maybe he's just sending up the blood pressure of his fans for no good reason, but Timberlake's hints have us all eager for whatever he drops next.
