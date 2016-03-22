Here's Everything Leaving Netflix In April

Oh, cruel, cruel Fates. You test us in so many ways. One, in particular: the monthly exodus of movies and TV shows from Netflix. Fortunately, you still a few days left in March to watch some of your favorite flicks and series before they stop streaming forever.
What should you catch before it departs? Well, start chanting "Rufio! Rufio!" now, because Hook (starring the inimitable Robin Williams as the boy who didn't want to grow up, yet somehow did) is vanishing off to Neverland, where we like to think all departed Netflix titles go when they disappear. Also, be sure to catch newly minted Oscar winner Alicia Vikander in one of her breakthrough roles, in 2012's A Royal Affair. Netflix is being kind enough to keep Half Baked, the 1998 stoner classic from Dave Chappelle and Neal Brennan, on there through 4/20, so make sure you celebrate it's final hurrah on the most appropriate of days.
As for what else is leaving Netflix throughout the month of April, you'll just have to read on. The list is long and varied, and it will bewitch you, body and soul. (Yes, that's a major hint about one of the titles that's sadly taking its final bow.)