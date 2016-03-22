Let's be real here: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are far from a regular couple. But when it comes to busting moves at concerts, Yeezy is like most dads on this planet: dorky. (We're guessing that in a couple of years, he's going to become highly skilled at embarrassing North in front of her friends.)
For proof, look no further than the dancing he did in the aisles of a recent Bieber concert. Please note the denim jacket Ye is sporting whilst dad-ing it up. It is so normcore meets dadcore meets Kanyecore.
Here's the video! Kanye x "What Do You Mean?" at @justinbieber's concert tonight. 👻: kimkardashian pic.twitter.com/GIg9B4WKLk— TeamKanyeDaily (@TeamKanyeDaily) March 22, 2016
And this is not the first time that "What Do You Mean" has made Kanye want to get jiggy with it. He's also been spotted rocking out to the tune in his car.
Kanye jamming to "What Do You Mean" by. @justinbieber on Kim's Snapchat today. pic.twitter.com/eo1jC9B8PV— TeamKanyeDaily (@TeamKanyeDaily) March 14, 2016
When Kim came back into video frame during date night, though, her hubs quickly returned to chill mode. As she lip-synced the lyrics "as long as you love me," Kanye stared stone-cold into the camera. Although, was that a hint of a smile we spotted near the end of the video?
As long as you love me.. #KimYe #PurposeTour pic.twitter.com/9lEUoBaAAc— TeamKanyeDaily (@TeamKanyeDaily) March 22, 2016
