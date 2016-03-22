We consider ourselves the premiere scholars of Britney Spears Instagram controversies. What can we say? Some are born great, others have endless examples of bad Britney behavior on the most prominent photo sharing app thrust upon them.Spears finds herself in hot water again, ironically for a pic she posted near some cool water. She posted a picture of herself by the pool with a back that looks suspiciously bendy.Basically, it appears that someone had a Photoshop fail.Look under her back. There should be tile of some kind there. There does not appear to be tile of some kind there.