Adele Has A Hilarious Excuse For Not Going To A Rihanna Concert

Adele has big plans this summer — but they don't include Rihanna.
As it happens, RiRi and the British singer both have major U.K. gigs lined up for the June 24-26 weekend. Rihanna will be performing that Friday at London's Wembley Stadium. The next day, Adele will headline Glastonbury.
Though the "Hello" crooner "loves" Rihanna, she won't be making it out to her show. It's not personal, though. It's just about work, work, work, work.
"If I go to that, I’ll have no voice, I know it," she explained to fans during her London show this weekend. "All that weed in the air — I’ll get stoned."
Whatever does she mean?
Adele talks about her love for Rihanna and her new album 'ANTI' and is even eager to see her live on tour in London!
