The youngest of Kris Jenner's children and the only male sibling of the Kardashian clan, Robert Kardashian Jr., celebrated his 29th birthday on St. Patrick's Day, and his family reunited to celebrate.
Kim shared an oceanfront snap on her Instagram, captioning it simply, "FAMILIA."
Rob enjoyed his St. Patrick's Day-themed dinner at Nobu in Malibu with his sisters Kim, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie, as well as mom Kris. Kourtney's ex, Scott Disick, and Kanye joined the festivities with kids in tow, making it a family friendly night.
Here, Rob, mom Kris, and a masked North enjoy bites at the famous sushi restaurant.
Kris loves a theme party, but we love that Rob's bash is a lot more low-key than his mom's Gatsby-themed birthday bash. This literally looks like a party someone we know would throw.
Kanye is not feeling the shades. While he blew up shutter shades early in his career, based on his expression, we're pretty sure he's writing a tweet in his head about how over they are.
Kim didn't mind, though, and North seems to love them. Since Kim joined Snapchat, we've seen a lot more of North and Kanye smiling. The daddy pride is strong in this sweet video.
Notably absent? Sister Khloé, who later tweeted she was sick.
The kiddies got me sick 🤒😷😔 feeling like shit today. Take your vitamins world— Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 20, 2016
Also not in the picture? New love Blac Chyna, who, based on this Instagram video, may have driven Rob to the party. Considering he drove to Texas for her, it seems like the least she could do.
