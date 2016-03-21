Here’s A Fresh, Celeb-Vetted Tweak To The Off-The-Shoulder Trend

It's safe to say that off-the-shoulder has been one of the most prominent, enduring trends of the past few years. And like all good trends, we've seen it evolve and manifest in many different ways — from slouchy to frilly to Bardot. The fever goes beyond street style and red carpets: The fall '16 runways confirmed that the collarbone is still fashion's favorite show-it-off zone, thanks to outerwear that looks dramatically pushed off of the shoulders. But we've seen yet another iteration of the trend crop up on some stylish celebrities — one that ensures the neckline (and your arms) stay put.
The latest wave, seen on the likes of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Dakota Johnson, is a little bit more involved: Instead of simply laying on the arms, the "sleeves" on the off-the-shoulder top are basically a wide band wrapping around the upper torso. The result? A form-fitting neckline that hugs the upper arms (and is kind of reminiscent of bandage silhouettes that previously dominated the party-dress landscape).
So, this wrap-around, off-the-shoulder style may not be suited for occasions where you want to throw your arms in the air (and wave 'em like you just don't care). But it does take constant neckline readjustment out of the equation — a common issue with looser-fitting alternatives of the trendy silhouette. Plus, it makes for quite an elegant going-out top. See how four celebrities have rocked this tweaked take on bared shoulders, ahead.
The latest wave, seen on the likes of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Dakota Johnson, is a little bit more involved: Instead of simply laying on the arms, the "sleeves" on the off-the-shoulder top are basically a wide band wrapping around the upper torso. The result? A form-fitting neckline that hugs the upper arms (and is kind of reminiscent of bandage silhouettes that previously dominated the party-dress landscape).
So, this wrap-around, off-the-shoulder style may not be suited for occasions where you want to throw your arms in the air (and wave 'em like you just don't care). But it does take constant neckline readjustment out of the equation — a common issue with looser-fitting alternatives of the trendy silhouette. Plus, it makes for quite an elegant going-out top. See how four celebrities have rocked this tweaked take on bared shoulders, ahead.