"Work, work, work, work, work." How many times have you heard those words in the past few weeks? Well, we hope you're not sick of Rihanna's chart-topping new single just yet, because there's something you need to see. A new music video, available over on Vogue, features a slew of A-listers lip-syncing to "Work."
Now, we love the original video with its sexy pairing of RiRi and Drake. But this new rendition is kind of epic in its own right. Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne, Zendaya, Kevin Hart, Big Sean, Taylor Hill, Naomi Campbell and other "fierce and illustrious members of Rihanna's Navy" star in the lip-syncing compilation. (Ever think you'd see all those celebs in the same music video?) We love everything about this — including Kevin Hart's not-so-smooth dance skills. Take a look for yourself.
