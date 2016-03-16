Ariana Grande's Impersonation Made Céline Dion Pee Herself

Ariana Grande has established herself as the queen of celebrity impersonations. Last week's Saturday Night Live was a showcase of her skills, which might make some wonder if any stars' egos were bruised in the process.
We can't speak for Jennifer Lawrence, but as far as Céline Dion is concerned, the answer is a resounding "no."
Radio personality Elvis Duran asked Grande if she'd had bad feedback from the people she's imitated.
"No, no, no!" she insisted. "When I met Céline she told me, she was like, ‘When I saw you, I peed!'"
Thanks for sharing, Céline. Remember, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. Uncontrollable urination, however, comes a close second.
Watch Grande's interview below.
We can't speak for Jennifer Lawrence, but as far as Céline Dion is concerned, the answer is a resounding "no."
Radio personality Elvis Duran asked Grande if she'd had bad feedback from the people she's imitated.
"No, no, no!" she insisted. "When I met Céline she told me, she was like, ‘When I saw you, I peed!'"
Thanks for sharing, Céline. Remember, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. Uncontrollable urination, however, comes a close second.
Watch Grande's interview below.
Advertisement