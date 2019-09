This weekend on Saturday Night Live, Grande did double duty as host and musical guest . During a "Celebrity Family Feud" skit, Grande sported a blonde lob wig and plunging neckline to resemble the Joy actress. But it was the spot-on voice and "I'm just a regular girl" attitude that made it. As Kenan Thompson's Steve Harvey' said, "Oh, how annoyingly relatable," and, "You know, you say you're a regular person more than any regular person I know."The other onstage impressions included Javier Bardem, Tilda Swinton, and Quentin Tarantino. But who knew that Jennifer Lawrence, of all people, was such an imitation-worthy celeb? Check out the sketch, below.