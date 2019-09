Sometimes even Olivia Wilde gets knocked back.The actress revealed to Howard Stern yesterday that she lost out on a major role because she was deemed too old."The funniest thing I've heard recently...was that I was too sophisticated," she told Stern. "I was like, Oh, that sounds nice. I like that feedback. I didn't get the part but I'm a very sophisticated person. And then I found out later that they actually said 'old.'"According to Wilde, when your agent says "sophisticated," it means "old." Ah, Hollywood.So what was this role that the then 28-year-old star aged out of? Naomi in Wolf of Wall Street. The part eventually went to Margot Robbie , who was 22 at the time. For the record, leading man Leonardo DiCaprio is a good nine years older than Wilde.But hey, all's well that ends well. The film turned out to be a breakthrough moment for Robbie, and Wilde's failed audition landed her a part in Vinyl , another Martin Scorsese project."I did not [audition for Vinyl], because I had auditioned unsuccessfully for Wolf of Wall Street," she admitted. "That's the one I was too old for."Listen to Wilde's interview with Stern below.