Sometimes even Olivia Wilde gets knocked back.
The actress revealed to Howard Stern yesterday that she lost out on a major role because she was deemed too old.
"The funniest thing I've heard recently...was that I was too sophisticated," she told Stern. "I was like, Oh, that sounds nice. I like that feedback. I didn't get the part but I'm a very sophisticated person. And then I found out later that they actually said 'old.'"
According to Wilde, when your agent says "sophisticated," it means "old." Ah, Hollywood.
So what was this role that the then 28-year-old star aged out of? Naomi in Wolf of Wall Street. The part eventually went to Margot Robbie, who was 22 at the time. For the record, leading man Leonardo DiCaprio is a good nine years older than Wilde.
But hey, all's well that ends well. The film turned out to be a breakthrough moment for Robbie, and Wilde's failed audition landed her a part in Vinyl, another Martin Scorsese project.
"I did not [audition for Vinyl], because I had auditioned unsuccessfully for Wolf of Wall Street," she admitted. "That's the one I was too old for."
Listen to Wilde's interview with Stern below.
