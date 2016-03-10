Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde's son, Otis, may not yet be 2 years old. But he's already obsessing about Beyoncé like a fully grown superfan.
"His love for Beyoncé has really hit a fever pitch," Wilde told Ellen DeGeneres on air this week. "And I approve, of course. But it's intense."
How can a baby love a pop star so intensely? Well, here's one example that the Vinyl star shared: Apparently, Sudeikis was at a Clippers game a while back and spotted Bey far away, on the other side of the Staples Center, sitting courtside. Otis went full-on Lea Michele-style starstruck, stood up on his dad's legs, and started trying to call out to the "Formation" singer across the court.
She couldn't hear him, of course. But that didn't dissuade Otis' passion. "He is absolutely in love with her," Wilde explained. As for the story of how his adoration began, his mom tells it best...
"His love for Beyoncé has really hit a fever pitch," Wilde told Ellen DeGeneres on air this week. "And I approve, of course. But it's intense."
How can a baby love a pop star so intensely? Well, here's one example that the Vinyl star shared: Apparently, Sudeikis was at a Clippers game a while back and spotted Bey far away, on the other side of the Staples Center, sitting courtside. Otis went full-on Lea Michele-style starstruck, stood up on his dad's legs, and started trying to call out to the "Formation" singer across the court.
She couldn't hear him, of course. But that didn't dissuade Otis' passion. "He is absolutely in love with her," Wilde explained. As for the story of how his adoration began, his mom tells it best...
Advertisement