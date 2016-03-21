14 Handbag Trends That'll Make You Ditch Your Black Tote For Good

If you're going to buy a designer handbag, it's understandable to want to invest in something classic. When you're spending a lot of money, you want to be sure you're going to get your money's worth. But all too often, you replace your worn-down, go-to black tote with, surprise, another black bag. Well, it's time to break that play-it-safe cycle.



Fortunately, the runways this past Fashion Month from New York to Paris are signaling that the end of the classic black handbag we all know and love is near. But what's getting its moment in the spotlight, instead? Bags that take a more-is-more approach, complete with 3-D embellishments, statement straps, and novelty shapes. And no matter how scary those might seem at the moment (we can just feel you clutching your simple black crossbody for dear life), we're betting the trends ahead are going to be reaching the masses in no time at all — and your closet is no exception.



So, will one of the in-your-face handbag details ahead be what it takes to finally break your black-leather-handbag habit? Click on to decide for yourself.