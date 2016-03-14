Spray-On Nail Polish Just Got Even Cooler

Remember back in November when we reported on Nail Inc.'s new spray-on nail polish and our entire office, along with the rest of the internet, proceeded to lose its freaking mind? Well, we didn't think it was possible, but Milk Makeup is now taking the craze to even wilder extremes with spray-on nail art.
Oh, snap.
The edgy new makeup brand, launched by Milk Studios, is releasing its own version of spray-can polish, along with a collection of nail stencils to help you create intricate designs, cool ombré effects, and even a French manicure (don't laugh, it's making a serious comeback), all with the aim of a nozzle and the press of a button.
The nail design renaissance is showing no signs of slowing down, which is why it makes perfect sense to speed the polishing process up. Milk Makeup is the self-professed friend of the "on-the-go" gal, and nothing says "get out the door" faster than an artsy manicure that you can apply in seconds.
We got our hands on a bottle before it hit the market, and are happy to report that it follows Milk's ethos. The pigment applies easily without any streaks or bubbles — something that has plagued even the most meticulous polisher. What's more is that it dries super fast and the excess pigment around your nails washes off easily with soap and water. (Full disclosure: You may need a Q-tip with some nail polish remover to get off some of the color that's super close to your nails.) Fun to use and basically foolproof? We're sold.
The polish, priced at $12, is available for pre-sale today on Urban Outfitters. Until you can get your hands on a bottle, we suggest checking out the video below to tide you over.
