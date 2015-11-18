Spray-On Nail Polish Is Here, Because The Future Is Now

Update: Good news! Nails Inc. just launched a waiting list for those antsy U.S. nail-polish lovers. Sign up here for updates and word on when exactly you can buy a can of your own when the product launches in March 2016.
This story was originally published on November 6 at 1:45 p.m.
We love a great product innovation. And the newest one coming down the pipeline emitted incredulous and excited reactions from our beauty team. Meet: spray-on nail polish.
British brand Nails Inc. is coming out with Paint Can Spray, and claims it only takes 20 seconds to apply, resulting in "the world's fastest manicure." It works like this: after applying a basecoat, you simply shake and spray the graffiti-like can over your fingertips to paint your nails. The inevitable mess can be removed with warm water or a face wipe. Finish the look up with a topcoat and there you have it — a beauty graffiti job that would even impress Banksy.
The product comes in two colors, pink and silver, but it's not launching in the U.S. until spring 2016. Looks like we'll have to stick to our bottled polishes for now, but the Alexa Chung-approved can is already at the top of our wish list.
