Ben Carson officially endorsed Republican front-runner Donald Trump's presidential bid on Friday, one day after reports circulated that that the retired neurosurgeon planned to back his former rival for the nomination.
Carson also tweeted his support for Trump, writing that the businessman "is a leader with an outsider's perspective and the vision, guts, and energy to get it done."
That "outsider's perspective" is something Carson and Trump shared this election season, as both came from backgrounds outside the political sphere.
"What I've been seeing recently is political operatives…once again trying to assert themselves and trying to thwart the will of the people," Carson said at the news conference. "I find that to be an extraordinarily dangerous place right now."
Carson also tweeted his support for Trump, writing that the businessman "is a leader with an outsider's perspective and the vision, guts, and energy to get it done."
That "outsider's perspective" is something Carson and Trump shared this election season, as both came from backgrounds outside the political sphere.
"What I've been seeing recently is political operatives…once again trying to assert themselves and trying to thwart the will of the people," Carson said at the news conference. "I find that to be an extraordinarily dangerous place right now."
Advertisement
Many people fight for change in DC. @realDonaldTrump is a leader with an outsider’s perspective & the vision, guts & energy to get it done.— Dr. Ben Carson (@RealBenCarson) March 11, 2016
The announcement, delivered in Palm Beach at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, comes just days before Florida's primary election on Tuesday. Illinois, Missouri, North Carolina, and Ohio will also hold contests that day.
Carson joins several former 2016 presidential hopefuls who recently endorsed one of the candidates still in the race. Carly Fiorina announced her support for Sen. Ted Cruz earlier this week, and last month, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie endorsed Trump.
So if you missed it, The Donald announced Ben Carson is endorsing him for President - BI pic.twitter.com/9YsYjHXNqt— Refinery29 News (@R29News) March 11, 2016
Advertisement