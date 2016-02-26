Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump scored a major political endorsement heading into Super Tuesday — and it's from a former rival.
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie threw his support behind Trump in a news conference on Friday, according to The New York Times.
“I am proud to be here to endorse Donald Trump,” Christie told the press, adding that the businessman “will do exactly what needs to be done to make America a leader around the world again.” Trump, also attending the conference, welcomed the endorsement and cited his history with the governor.
“He’s been my friend for many years, he’s been a spectacular governor,” Trump said.
Christie and Trump were opponents in the race for the Republican presidential nomination until just a few weeks ago. Christie suspended his campaign on February 10 after a sixth-place finish in the New Hampshire primary. Trump finished first in the same state, the beginning of a run of victories in the contests leading up to Super Tuesday, when 11 states will hold caucuses or primaries.
Christie isn’t Trump’s first endorsement from an elected official — just last week, he was endorsed by GOP Representative Duncan Hunter, Politico reported.
But it is his first from both a sitting governor and a former rival in the presidential race, a prestige that could potentially add to Trump's steam in coming primaries. And it comes at a time when his remaining rivals, including Senators Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio, are fighting to convince voters and donors that they're a viable alternative to the frontrunner. Continuing to pick up endorsements from big political names, particularly those with ties to the GOP establishment, could give Trump even more momentum in the race for the nomination.
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie threw his support behind Trump in a news conference on Friday, according to The New York Times.
“I am proud to be here to endorse Donald Trump,” Christie told the press, adding that the businessman “will do exactly what needs to be done to make America a leader around the world again.” Trump, also attending the conference, welcomed the endorsement and cited his history with the governor.
“He’s been my friend for many years, he’s been a spectacular governor,” Trump said.
Christie and Trump were opponents in the race for the Republican presidential nomination until just a few weeks ago. Christie suspended his campaign on February 10 after a sixth-place finish in the New Hampshire primary. Trump finished first in the same state, the beginning of a run of victories in the contests leading up to Super Tuesday, when 11 states will hold caucuses or primaries.
Christie isn’t Trump’s first endorsement from an elected official — just last week, he was endorsed by GOP Representative Duncan Hunter, Politico reported.
But it is his first from both a sitting governor and a former rival in the presidential race, a prestige that could potentially add to Trump's steam in coming primaries. And it comes at a time when his remaining rivals, including Senators Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio, are fighting to convince voters and donors that they're a viable alternative to the frontrunner. Continuing to pick up endorsements from big political names, particularly those with ties to the GOP establishment, could give Trump even more momentum in the race for the nomination.
Advertisement